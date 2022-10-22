Days Gone By 1972.jpg

Workers with the Whitewater construction company of Vancouver, British Columbia, assemble the two water slides at the Pendleton Aquatic Center which is under construction near the existing city pool. When completed, the slides will be 207 and 185 feet long, respectively, considered medium to large by the company. The entire project, which includes a wading pool and changing rooms, will be finished by summer. The existing pool and high school can be seen in the background. This photo appeared in the 1972 East Oregonian. 

 East Oregonian, File

100 years ago

Characterizing St. Anthony’s hospital as a mother who holds out her arms saying “Come unto me, all ye weary and afflicted, and I will give you peace and rest,” Harold Warner, city attorney, in his address at the dedication of the hospital yesterday emphasized that the hospital asks no questions as to creed or religious faith, nor does it demand that its patients have money or social position.

