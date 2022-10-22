Workers with the Whitewater construction company of Vancouver, British Columbia, assemble the two water slides at the Pendleton Aquatic Center which is under construction near the existing city pool. When completed, the slides will be 207 and 185 feet long, respectively, considered medium to large by the company. The entire project, which includes a wading pool and changing rooms, will be finished by summer. The existing pool and high school can be seen in the background. This photo appeared in the 1972 East Oregonian.
Characterizing St. Anthony’s hospital as a mother who holds out her arms saying “Come unto me, all ye weary and afflicted, and I will give you peace and rest,” Harold Warner, city attorney, in his address at the dedication of the hospital yesterday emphasized that the hospital asks no questions as to creed or religious faith, nor does it demand that its patients have money or social position.
50 years ago
Selling pumpkins isn’t very romantic but it beats flying a B24 heavy bomber in combat.
That’s how Bud Goodyear of Pendleton observed Veterans Day today — working in his grocery store, the ranch Market on SW Court at 12th. He’s had the store since 1947.
Goodyear is a veteran of 35 missions over war-torn Europe in the four-motored B24s. He flew out of Barie, Italy, near Naple. He took part in such fames air raids as the deadly one over Ploesti, an oil refinery center, in which American bombers suffered heavy losses. He was in Italy for 14 months.
25 years ago
With just a few clicks of the mouse, and a lot of hard work, Pendleton teen Joseph Wehland and an Australian student he has never met have the chance to win $25,000 each.
The 16-year-old Wehland was recently named a finalist in ThinkQuest ‘97, a worldwide contest where students aged 12-19 pick a topic and design a Web page.
Out of this year’s approximately 1,500 entries from around the globe, Wehland and his partner from Australia, Paul Hubbard, were one of 35 teams named as finalists for the 1997 competition. The two will travel to Washington D.C., in November where judges will determine the best overall website.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.