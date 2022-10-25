Days Gone By from 1997

Business owners Carol Hanks and Ken Schulberg are upgrading the historic downtown Pendleton building that houses The Great Pacific, and are working with the fire department to make the building viable for the future. This photo appeared in the Oct. 25, 1997, issue of the East Oregonian.

 East Oregonian, File

100 YEARS AGO

Fire, the exact cause unknown, rumored possibly incendiary, gutted the Washington high school early this morning, with a property loss of approximately $500,000. O.B. Gabriel, a fireman, was killed when a stone wall fell and several other firemen were injured. A slight drizzle probably saved an East Side configuration as a high wind carried the fire brands for miles and flames shot from the roof. It is believed that an explosion in the chemistry department was the cause. Seventeen hundred pupils are out of school. The school board will place them in other buildings tomorrow. The building was covered fully with insurance. It was constructed in 1907. Thousands gathered to see the blaze. Telephone service was demoralized and residents were unable to summon the fire department for 20 minutes, when a general alarm was sounded.

