Pendleton is undergoing a growth spurt: even its planes are getting bigger.
Horizon Air has announced that by early next year it will replace the 18-seat Metroliners now flying into Pendleton with the 37-seat Havilland Dash 8 aircraft.
It’s all part of Horizon’s plan to phase out its smaller turboprops.
50 YEARS AGO
The Umatilla-Morrow County Mental Health Clinic is growing.
LaVon Wilson, director of the clinic based in Pendleton, said nine new people have been fired by the clinic as part of the expanded mental health program made available through a federal grant this summer.
Funds for the increased services through the two-county clinic is part of a $1,348,000 grant to establish a mental health system in 13 Eastern Oregon counties. $143,000 has been allocated to Umatilla and Morrow counties with $208,000 expected for next year. The grant was awarded on an eight year continuing basis.
100 YEARS AGO
The memories of Frances E. Willard and Theodore Roosevelt, were honored by an assembly program this morning at the local high school in which Rev. G.L. Clark, pastor of the Presbyterian church, was the principal speaker.
A piano duet by Marguerite and Thelma Akey was the first number. After this delightful duet, a vocal solo by David Faville, accompanied by Miss Watkins, was very much enjoyed.
In speaking of Frances E. Willard, Rev. Clark recalled to the minds of the students that it is largely due to her that the saloon is abolished in America. In a short history of her life, he said that she was a Wisconsin girl, very studious and intelligent in her school days, and a real leader in her late life.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.