Days Gone By — 1922.jpg

Rivoli Today: Scene from Allen Holubars Production “Man-Woman-Marriage” Starring Dorothy Phillips. This illustration appeared in the East Oregonian on Oct. 29, 1922.

 East Oregonian, File

25 years agoThere’s an old joke about a little boy who enters a room of manure and joyfully starts digging. “There’s got to be a pony in here somewhere!” he shouts.

He hasn’t found a pony yet, but Felix “Pete’’ Schwarzin has found plenty of other treasures in the trash at the Morrow County Waste Transfer Site in the six years he has operated the station. He’s found tables, dressers, a butter churn, a hall tree and even a $20 bill.

