25 years agoThere’s an old joke about a little boy who enters a room of manure and joyfully starts digging. “There’s got to be a pony in here somewhere!” he shouts.
He hasn’t found a pony yet, but Felix “Pete’’ Schwarzin has found plenty of other treasures in the trash at the Morrow County Waste Transfer Site in the six years he has operated the station. He’s found tables, dressers, a butter churn, a hall tree and even a $20 bill.
50 years agoOregon’s newest incorporated city has a clean slate. No debts, no taxes, and money in the treasury.
“We have $39,” said Mayor Lloyd Waid. “The three women on the election board when we held the vote to incorporate turned over their day’s pay to the city.”
Waid said the council decided to put the $39 in the petty cash fund, and there it has remained. Not a cent has been spent, even for the gas the mayor uses in his pickup when he’s bent on city business.
The mayor was elected by other members of the city council – Clarence Huston, recorder, Bill Lewis, Wesley Ayars and George Hinton. Most of the council members are also on the board of directors of the Ukiah Water Association.
100 years agoPlaying aggressive football during the entire game Saturday the Pendleton High School defeated La Grande 25 to 7. Not only did they defeat La Grande but they ruined the championship aspirations of the neighboring city. The game was clean and free form penalties, Pendleton being called offside once during the contest and La Grande escaping all penalties. “It was a clean game,” commented a La Grande player after the game. “It is the first time in several years that Pendleton has played clean football.”
This from a member of the defeated opponent’s team is the best compliment that the local high school players could desire. The spirit to win is commendable one, but the spirit to win fairly is the spirit that commands the respect of opponents and fans alike.
