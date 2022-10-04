100 years agoThat work is still being done by the friends of K.C. Amann in Pendleton looking toward the securing of a pardon of the former bookkeeper in the employ of the county, now in the state penitentiary where he was sentenced to serve five years for embezzlement from the county roads funds was brought to light yesterday.

Judge I.M. Schannep admitted when questioned that the county court had been approached with a request that they make a recommendation in the case favorable to Amann. The county refused to take such action Judge Schannep said. Recently a petition was circulated here addressed to ing governor seeking the release of the convicted man.

