Two youngsters who were passengers in a driverless car which rolled more than 400 feet and into the side of a house in Pendleton about 10 a.m. Sunday were uninjured. The vehicle, which was considerably more damaged than appears in the picture, ran into a house owned by Sgt. Dale Hulse of the city police department. This photo ran in the East Oregonian Oct 4, 1972.
East Oregonian, File
The Wildhorse Gaming Resort is shown in this file photo in the Oct. 4, 1997, East Oregonian.
100 years agoThat work is still being done by the friends of K.C. Amann in Pendleton looking toward the securing of a pardon of the former bookkeeper in the employ of the county, now in the state penitentiary where he was sentenced to serve five years for embezzlement from the county roads funds was brought to light yesterday.
Judge I.M. Schannep admitted when questioned that the county court had been approached with a request that they make a recommendation in the case favorable to Amann. The county refused to take such action Judge Schannep said. Recently a petition was circulated here addressed to ing governor seeking the release of the convicted man.
Amann was charged with embezzlement of $10,000 from the county’s funds. L.E. Comppton, former warden of the penitentiary, was in Pendleton yesterday. Whether he was here taking some part in the Amann case was not divulged.
Amann has served about one year of his sentence.
50 years agoAbout 90 boys competed here Saturday in the annual punt, pass and kick contest sponsored by Eastern Oregon Motors and the Pendleton Jaycees. The first place winners in each age division will compete Saturday at The Dalles in zone competition.
The first three winners here Saturday, in order of finish:
8-year-olds — Jeff Conroy, Travis Hancock, Erin Crawford.
9-year-olds — Doug McLaughlin, Ricky Robinson, Richard McBee.
12-year-olds — Jim Williams, Dabid Hinkins, Marty Martinelli.
13-year-olds — Steve Talus of John Day, Mark Lowary, Brett Swearingen.
25 years agoA new report for the Oregon Lottery concludes casino revenues have jumped 36.6 percent in the two years since the last survey.
Market analyst Robert Whelan spent his summer watching how players spend their money at the state’s seven casinos.
Casinos gross an estimated $210 million before expenses, with the Grand Ronde tribe’s Spirit Mountain Casino earning nearly 40 percent of that total, Whelan found.
Only the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation’s Wildhorse Gaming Resort near Pendleton draws a significant number of out-of-state gamblers, he said.
The Oregon Lottery’s gaming revenue — total revenue less prizes — grew by 34 percent during the same period, from $364.7 million in 1994 to $489.8 million in 1996, according to the Oregon Legislative Policy and Research Office.
