100 years agoThe Pendleton Women’s Cub is sponsoring the “Better Homes” week which began today and which is receiving the support of clubwomen throughout the United States.

Through the efforts of the club, stores have been asked to decorate their windows in such a way as to illustrate various classes of homes. High school students are to write themes on the subject and Miss Kathleen Frease, art instructor, is planning special work on this line for the week. The Rotary and exchange clubs will be asked to observe the idea at their meetings.

