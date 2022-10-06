In appreciation of 27 years of service in the St. Anthony Hospital Laundry, administrator Sister Joseph Antoine serves Lucy Minthorn with a piece of cake at her retirement party Thursday, in this photo that appeared in the East Oregonian Oct. 6, 1972.
Miss Edna Knowles, commedienne, Keith & Orpheum vaudeville auto-tour at the Rivoli Thursday and Friday. This photo appeared in the East Oregonian Oct. 6, 1922.
Four-year-olds Tyler Rodriquez, at window, and Leila Minthorn try out new tribal day care facility's playground toys, in this photo that appeared in the East Oregonian Oct. 6, 1997.
100 years agoThe Pendleton Women’s Cub is sponsoring the “Better Homes” week which began today and which is receiving the support of clubwomen throughout the United States.
Through the efforts of the club, stores have been asked to decorate their windows in such a way as to illustrate various classes of homes. High school students are to write themes on the subject and Miss Kathleen Frease, art instructor, is planning special work on this line for the week. The Rotary and exchange clubs will be asked to observe the idea at their meetings.
50 years agoLucy Minthorn has been the kind of worker every employer hopes for.
“She never misses a day, you can always depend on her and she always is smiling,” said Pat Phelan who has been Mrs. Minthorn’s supervisor in the laundry for the past seven years at St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton.
But at 70, Mrs. Minthorn has decided to leave the steamy laundry room and join the ranks of the retired, after 27 years of consecutive service at that one job.
Mrs. Minthorn first started working at the hospital in January of 1945. Her family of five boys and two girls grew up and went on their own, but she kept on working. In 1968 her husband, Wilford, died, leaving her home all to her self, so she kept on working.
According to Phelan, the only time she didn’t work was during Round-Up when she would move into the Indian campground by the stadium.
She submitted her resignation twice, she said, but never went through with it. “I like to work,” she said.
But, now she has decided to take it easy and retire. The work she had done did not go unnoticed or unrewarded, though.
Thursday, hospital officials, colleagues and friends gathered together with Mrs. Minthorn for refreshments and to present her with gifts of appreciation for 27 years of unselfish service.
25 years agoThe teachers at the newly opened day care facility on the Umatilla Indian Reservation have an added interest in their young charges.
Mixed in among the 36 sleeping babies, snacking preschoolers and fingerpainting toddlers are their own children.
“All of the teachers have kids here,” said director Kathryn Fegan of the new facility that opened Monday on the tribal government complex.
“It works great for us,” said preschool/kindergarten teacher Genevieve Williams, whose 2½ year old daughter, Kallee, is in the toddler classroom.
