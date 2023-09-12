100 years ago

George A. Hartman talked on the subject of Japan at the Rotary luncheon today and R. M. Cormmelin discussed the effect of the Japanese earthquake upon the Pacific coast flour trade. The last named speaker stated that usually Japan is not a heavy user of American flour but that a large Chinese market for Pacific coast flour is handled through Japanese firms. Following the earthquake much flour ordered for the Chinese has been rerouted to Japan and as a result there is a decided stimulus in the flour trade. The Pacific coast mills are going to be busy and the Collins mill organization is now at work getting the Pendleton roller mills in shape for operation as soon as possible.

