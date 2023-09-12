George A. Hartman talked on the subject of Japan at the Rotary luncheon today and R. M. Cormmelin discussed the effect of the Japanese earthquake upon the Pacific coast flour trade. The last named speaker stated that usually Japan is not a heavy user of American flour but that a large Chinese market for Pacific coast flour is handled through Japanese firms. Following the earthquake much flour ordered for the Chinese has been rerouted to Japan and as a result there is a decided stimulus in the flour trade. The Pacific coast mills are going to be busy and the Collins mill organization is now at work getting the Pendleton roller mills in shape for operation as soon as possible.
Mr. Hartman was a visitor in Japan three years ago and gave much interesting information which he has gathered first hand or from reading. Japan is about 50 per cent larger than the state of Oregon and supports a population of 50 million.
50 years ago
Kansas, Texas, Oklahoma and Washington cowboys grabbed early leads in the Pendleton Round-Up Tuesday as the first go-rounds in timed events were completed.
About 300 spectators watched 88 calf-ropers, 82 steer ropers and 48 bulldoggers compete during a 6-hour, 15-minute performance.
The show begins officially this afternoon. The Tuesday go-rounds are necessary because of the large number of entrants – 343 this year.
Sonny Worrel of Altoona, Lan., topped steer ropers competing for a total purse of $10,450, with a time of 14.7 seconds.
Walter Arnold of Silverton, Tex., led calf ropers with a 12.3-second clocking.
Tom Puryear of Norman, Okla., and Dave Meyers of Vancouver, Wash., each bulldogged his steer to the ground in eight seconds.
25 years ago
The cannon will blast the 48th annual Dress-Up Parade into motion today at 6.pm.
The parade will boast floats, classic cars, courts and comics in its list of entries, plus much more.
“Almost anything and anyone can be in the parade,” said parade manager Jay Busher, a member of the Main Street Cowboys. “Anything except lions and tigers and bears.” It’s going to be bigger and better than ever. We had a great time putting it on.”
More than 130 entries have been accepted for judging, but entries not wanting to be judged will be accepted up to 5:30 p.m., he said.
“We need to have the entries for judging in a list to put them in a certain order to be judged,” he said. “But those not wanting to be judged will be put at the last part of the parade.”
The parade will begin at Dave’s Chevron on Court Avenue where the judges’ booth will be set up.
