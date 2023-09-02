100 years ago

Miss Alice Spragg, 21 year old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Otto Spragg of Winesap avenues, Freewater, met a terrible death last evening as a result of an auto accident at the point where the college Place road intersects with the main highway between Walla Walla and Pendleton. Miss Spragg was thrown into the windshield of another car and her throat was cut, the jugular vein being severed. She died 20 minutes after the accident.

