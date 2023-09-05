100 years agoA schedule of prices for honey prices, slightly higher than those established earlier in the season, is expected to be established by the bee keepers of the west end of the county in a meeting that will probably be held during the visit of H. A. Scullen, specialist in bee culture of O. A. C. Recently a car load of honey was sold at an advance of one-half cent above the schedule, and indications are now, according to Fred Bennion, that demand will be keen for the sweet product.

Tuesday afternoon of next week a meeting will be held at an apiary of Lawrence Buhman, and at this time Mr. Scullen will show different methods of winter protection for colonies. He will demonstrate in tarred paper and shavings of straw. On Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, Scullen, Bennion and Buhman and the officers of the association will make a tour of the apiaries of the west end of the county.

