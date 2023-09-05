100 years agoA schedule of prices for honey prices, slightly higher than those established earlier in the season, is expected to be established by the bee keepers of the west end of the county in a meeting that will probably be held during the visit of H. A. Scullen, specialist in bee culture of O. A. C. Recently a car load of honey was sold at an advance of one-half cent above the schedule, and indications are now, according to Fred Bennion, that demand will be keen for the sweet product.
Tuesday afternoon of next week a meeting will be held at an apiary of Lawrence Buhman, and at this time Mr. Scullen will show different methods of winter protection for colonies. He will demonstrate in tarred paper and shavings of straw. On Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, Scullen, Bennion and Buhman and the officers of the association will make a tour of the apiaries of the west end of the county.
50 years agoChaos was expected the first two days of school in Pendleton last week because the demolition of two school buildings necessitated the shuffling of many students. But with a few exceptions, the Pendleton School Board was told Tuesday night, the opening went surprisingly smoothly.
Too many fifth graders at Sherwood Heights School was the only major problem, reported Rudy Rada, assistant superintendent of schools. Rada said he was “real pleased” with the kindergarten program at Adams. Many have been worried about the bussing of more than 100 kindergartens between Pendleton and Adams.
Rada said the kindergarten program is “really going to be terrific. I think we’ll wind up with a model state program.”
Attendance at Pendleton public schools Tuesday totaled 3,460.
25 years agoAn $11 million loan for the construction of Wild Horse Resort Casino will be paid off at the end of this month.
Monthly payments of roughly $225,000 will go straight into the coffers of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
A comprehensive, community-wide survey is under way, which will help answer the question of “Where do we go from here?” explained Allen Waggoner, enterprise manager in the tribes’ Department of Economic Development.
For the past 10 years, the tribes’ primary economic development focus has been on the Wildhorse Resort. Now that the hotel and casino, golf course and RV park, and even Tamastslikt Cultural Institute are complete, it’s time for a new focus to be established.
“It’s kind of nice to be done with all of that, because it took so long and was so hard to do – we wanted to stay focused on it. But now it’s kind of a wide open time for us,” said Dave Tovey, the tribes’ acting executive director and former director of the Department of Economic Development.
