What will be the ultimate effect on the prices of wheat here by reason the catastrophe that has happened in Japan? This question is one that has been occurring to wheat growers of Umatilla county since the full import of the earthquake debacle became known.
The ability of the Far East to buy wheat, and the demand in that quarter are two factors that play a big part in the coastal wheat markets. Farmers have expressed the opinion that higher prices may be expected. Others have wondered if prices may not be depressed. Concerning the results in the business of banking that have occurred to start, the Oregon Journal in a story carried this morning has to following to say:
“While several large baking houses operating in Japan have issued orders through local representatives to withhold payment temporarily on letters of credit and authorized to purchase, other firms have continued negotiation as usual in foreign credits, and exporters here have not been unduly alarmed over prospects of losses which may result from the Japanese disaster.”
50 years ago
Linda Rodgers Wiezorek, graduate of Griswold High School and Eastern Oregon College, has been named the Outstanding Elementary Teacher of America for 1973.
Nominated by their principals earlier this year, the teachers were selected for this honor on the basis of their professional and civic achievements.
Mrs. Wiezorek is a primary teacher in Lompoc, Calif., at Vandenberg Air Force Base. She has taught a kindergarten-first and second grade combination class in a team-teaching situation for three years, with approximately 50 students. Mrs. Wiezorek has taught in the Lompoc School District since 1964 with the exception of one year she taught in a military dependents school in Yokota, Japan.
Mrs. Wiezorek has also been selected as one of 24 teachers from Great Britain and the United States who will spend this year as graduate students at the University of London’s Froebel Institute. Her primary area of concentration will be in early childhood and primary education.
25 years ago
Studying hard and getting to class on time may very well pay off in the long run, but they also have short term benefits for Pendleton High School students.
The Renaissance program rewards students who have quarterly grade point averages of at least 3.0 or who have no more than one unexcused absence per quarter with discounts at local businesses.
“There are a lot of kids at the high school who are really good kids,” science teacher and program coordinator Piper Kelm said. “We need to recognize them.”
In the past two years, 20 area businesses have volunteered to discount merchandise and services to PHS students who have special Renaissance stickers on their student body cards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.