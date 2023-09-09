100 years ago

The readiness with which civic officials have cooperated with him in his work as field representative for the Round-Up, the likely interest which has been evident at the scores of luncheons which he has addressed during the past 10 weeks and the general recognition that this year’s crowd will be the greatest in the 14 years of its presentation, is the belief of Arthur S. Rudd, who left yesterday for Portland and the beaches, where he will complete his summer’s work.

