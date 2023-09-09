The readiness with which civic officials have cooperated with him in his work as field representative for the Round-Up, the likely interest which has been evident at the scores of luncheons which he has addressed during the past 10 weeks and the general recognition that this year’s crowd will be the greatest in the 14 years of its presentation, is the belief of Arthur S. Rudd, who left yesterday for Portland and the beaches, where he will complete his summer’s work.
In every section which he visited the publicity man was given to understand that anything which the officers of the various civic grounds visited could do to boost the stock of the great Pendleton epic would be done.
Hundreds of people in the Yellowstone and in the mountain parks around Denver and Salt Lake had never heard of the Round-Up and when told of its attractions they promised that if they could not reach Pendleton this year that the trip would not be many years away.
50 years ago
Some 300 cowboys were expected to have signed up for this week’s Pendleton Round-Up when registration closed at 5 p.m. today.
They will vie for prize money estimated at nearly $50,000. Because of the large number of entrants, timed events will begin Tuesday, a day in advance of the official opening of the four-day show.
Heading the entrants will be Larry Mahan of Dallas, Tex., the former Brooks, Ore., cowboy who leads the Rodeo Cowboys Association all-around standings. He had earned $46,909 going into the Lewiston, Idaho, Roundup over the weekend.
There will be plenty of other activity during the week.
The Happy Canyon Pageant will be staged Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. Dances will follow at the Armory.
The Main Street Cowboys will offer their free street shows Friday and Saturday nights.
25 years ago
When Christine Drury talks about the dual language program at Milton-Freewater’s Grove Elementary School, she does so with an energy that reflects her belief in the value of that program.
“We are a nation of immigrants, and we want to train those children coming into our community to be productive citizens,” said Drury, the coordinator of Grove’s dual language program. “It has been found that when you throw them into a sink-or-swim situation, those kids sink.”
Drury is referring to the 50 percent of Hispanic children who now make up Grove’s population. Drury said the key to melding those children into the community is developing their language skills – and not by just teaching them conversational English but cognitive English skills, including reading and writing.
In the next 10 years, Drury says she would like to see the dual language program gain more community support, and expand throughout the school district.
