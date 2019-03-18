Ione
Aug. 27, 1932 — March 15, 2019
June M. Crowell, 86, of Ione, died Friday, March 15, 2019, in Portland. She was born Aug. 27, 1932, in Heppner. Viewing will be Friday, March 22 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Sweeney Mortuary in Heppner, with recitation of the rosary following at 7 p.m. at St. William's Catholic Church in Ione. Funeral mass will be held Saturday, March 23 at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Heppner, with a reception immediately following the service at St. Patrick's parish hall. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. at High View Cemetery at Ione. Sweeney Mortuary of Heppner is in care of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.