Ione

Aug. 27, 1932 — March 15, 2019

June M. Crowell, 86, of Ione, died Friday, March 15, 2019, in Portland. She was born Aug. 27, 1932, in Heppner. Viewing will be Friday, March 22 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Sweeney Mortuary in Heppner, with recitation of the rosary following at 7 p.m. at St. William's Catholic Church in Ione. Funeral mass will be held Saturday, March 23 at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Heppner, with a reception immediately following the service at St. Patrick's parish hall. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. at High View Cemetery at Ione. Sweeney Mortuary of Heppner is in care of arrangements.