Pendleton

Jan. 5, 1945 — Jan. 12, 2019

Robert “Robbie” Cook Jr., 74, of Pendleton, died Jan. 12, 2019 in Newberg. He was born Jan. 5, 1945, in Billings, Montana. A celebration of life service with military honors will be held Saturday, April 27 at 1 p.m. at the Pendleton Eagles Lodge. Share online condolences with the family at www.pioneerchapel.com