Dear Abby: I was in a relationship that abruptly ended because he cheated. We didn’t have kids, so I moved in with my parents until I was able to get back on my feet and eventually moved out. Because I couldn’t afford a place on my own, I asked several friends about rooming together, including a close co-worker friend who was there for me throughout my separation.

At the time, she said no. Then she got another job, made better money and, seven months later, messaged me asking if I was still looking for a roommate. I said yes. She has a 9-year-old daughter, which I was cool with because it would just be us girls. We went apartment hunting, finally chose a place and signed a one-year lease.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.