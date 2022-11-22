In 1718, English pirate Edward Teach — better known as “Blackbeard” — was killed during a battle off present-day North Carolina.
In 1906, the “S-O-S” distress signal was adopted at the International Radio Telegraphic Convention in Berlin.
In 1977, regular passenger service between New York and Europe on the supersonic Concorde began on a trial basis.
In 1990, British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, having failed to win reelection to the Conservative Party leadership on the first ballot, announced she would resign.
In 2005, Angela Merkel took power as Germany’s first female chancellor.
In 2014, a 12-year-old Black boy, Tamir Rice, was shot and mortally wounded by police outside a Cleveland recreation center after brandishing what turned out to be a pellet gun. (A grand jury declined to indict either the patrolman who fired the fatal shot or a training officer.)
Today’s Birthdays: Astronaut Guion Bluford is 80. International Tennis Hall of Famer Billie Jean King is 79. Rock musician Tina Weymouth (The Heads; Talking Heads; The Tom Tom Club) is 72. Actor Jamie Lee Curtis is 64. Actor Mark Ruffalo is 55.
