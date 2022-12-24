Dear Abby: I was co-host of a celebration where one of our guests, a seemingly very nice young man who is dating a relative, was observed “goosing” half a dozen women while on the dance floor. I don’t know if my relative is aware, nor do I know how the recipients felt about it, but I wonder if what he did could be considered sexual assault.

Should I talk to my relative about it? Would it be proactive and protective, or hurtful and intrusive? I had a partner who once suffered from, and is now in recovery from, sexual addiction. I believe in advocating for awareness, recovery, healing, amends, open dialogue and respect for everyone. I don’t know what, if any, next steps are appropriate, other than to mind my own business. Can I please have some input? — Witness In Washington

———

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

