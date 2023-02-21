In 1437, James I, King of Scots, was assassinated; his 6-year-old son succeeded him as James II.
In 1885, the Washington Monument was dedicated.
In 1911, composer Gustav Mahler, despite a fever, conducted the New York Philharmonic at Carnegie Hall in what turned out to be his final concert (he died the following May).
In 1964, the first shipment of U.S. wheat purchased by the Soviet Union arrived in the port of Odessa.
In 1965, minister and civil rights activist Malcolm X, 39, was shot to death inside Harlem’s Audubon Ballroom in New York. (Three men identified as members of the Nation of Islam were convicted of murder and imprisoned; all were eventually paroled. The convictions of two of the men were dismissed in November 2021; prosecutors said new evidence had undermined the case against them.)
In 1975, former Attorney General John N. Mitchell and former White House aides H.R. Haldeman and John D. Ehrlichman were sentenced to two-and-a-half to 8 years in prison for their roles in the Watergate cover-up (each ended up serving one-and-a-half years).
In 2019, teachers in Oakland, California, went on strike in the latest in a wave of teacher activism that had included walkouts in Denver, Los Angeles and West Virginia.
Today’s birthdays: Actor Gary Lockwood is 86. Actor Christine Ebersole is 70. Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Arizona, is 59. Comedian-actor Jordan Peele is 44. Actor Elliot Page is 36.
