Dear Abby: During a trip to Las Vegas, I kind of had a one-night stand. I’m in a relationship. I felt bad afterward. Problem is, I started having feelings for this guy, “Leo.” We would message back and forth, more on my end than his. I guess you could say I was hung up on him. I have since mended my relationship with my partner.

My issue is, Leo is best friends with my best friend’s husband. When he visits, I am excluded, which means I can’t hang out with her. I tell her we are all adults, we are not in high school and can be in the same room with each other. It’s not fair to me. Are my feelings justified? Any advice? — Feeling Shunned On The West Coast

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

———

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.