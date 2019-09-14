PILOT ROCK — Calling all scallywags, an interactive murder mystery dinner is planned at The Break House at Schoolhouse Village in Pilot Rock.
“Murder Among the Mateys” is Saturday, Sept. 28 at Schoolhouse Village is located on Southwest Birch Street, off Highway 395, Pilot Rock. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the performance/meal starts at 7 p.m. The cost is $35 per person or $60 for a couple — tickets are limited and reservations are required by Friday, Sept. 20
To purchase tickets, contact schoolhousevillage@gmail.com or 541-975-4845. For additional information, search Facebook for “Schoolhouse Village.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.