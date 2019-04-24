The newly renovated OK Theatre in Enterprise serves as the venue for an album-release event by Kinzie Steele.
Hailing from Eastern Oregon, the piano and drums instrumental duo features Seth Kinzie of Joseph and Andy Steele of La Grande. The album, “When I Was A Tree,” which was recorded on a Steinway B in Lostine, will be available for purchase.
The concert event is Friday, May 3 at 7 p.m. at the OK Theatre, 208 W. Main St., Enterprise. Tickets are $10 at the door. Kids are free.
The show also includes live painting by Anna Vogel and Carrie Chupp, May exhibit artists at Josephy Center for Arts and Culture. Taking inspiration from the live musical performance, Vogel and Chupp will create artwork on a 32-square-foot canvas during the show by Kinzie Steele.
“Dream Oregon,” which was curated by Vogel, opens Saturday, May 4 with a reception at 7 p.m., the doors open at 6:30 p.m. The Josephy Center is located at 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Vogel and Chupp’s collaborative and improvised creation from the concert will be available for purchase at the exhibit. The public reception is free, but donations are welcome
The exhibit idea grew when Vogel invited several artists to join her in “Dream Oregon,” allowing each the freedom to create their own vision of the theme. The resulting exhibition provides a visual tour of Oregon through photography, painting, sculpture and illustration. It features everything from the tiniest pebble to the tallest mountain.
Also, a “Dream Oregon” book, which includes photos of the artists’ work and their biographies, is available for purchase for $15. The exhibit runs through June 18. Support for the exhibit came from the Wildhorse Foundation, Oregon Community Foundation and the Ford Family Foundation.
Kinzie and Steele, who live 90 minutes apart from each other, were introduced through singer-songwriter Bart Budwig — both played as session musicians on one of his albums. The two musicians said that they bonded over a “passion for expressive, visceral post-jazz,” which fueled their desire to collaborate. Their high-energy performances are said to “involve a medley of contemporary, impressionist compositions and instrumental arrangements of rock and romantic music, performed in an acoustic environment.”
For more about the duo, visit www.kinziesteele.com. For more about the Josephy Center exhibit, go to www.josephy.org.
