BAKER CITY — Crossroads Carnegie Art Center announces the 22nd Annual Open Regional Show, “Art at the Crossroads,” beginning Friday, Sept. 4, from noon to 8 p.m. at 2020 Auburn Ave., Baker City.
The judge, Malcolm Phinney, will be making awards decisions prior to the public showing. Patrons will be able to cast their votes for the People’s Choice Award until 8 p.m. Among the awards presented, the new “Realistic Watercolor Award” is sponsored by Quail Crossing Studio & Gallery.
All those attending the First Friday event may enter a drawing to win a $25 gift certificate from The Main Event Sports Bar & Eatery and enjoy the musical talents of David Salo, both in the courtyard downstairs.
“Art at the Crossroads” will be available for viewing this eclectic body of work from Sept. 4-26, Monday through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the upstairs gallery of Crossroads.
The community is also invited to attend the show’s discussion and critique on Saturday, Sept. 5, from 10 a.m. to noon with judge Malcolm Phinney. If required, to maintain state mandate to COVID, the discussion may be moved to largest space available to be in compliance of social distancing.
Malcolm Phinney, of Wallowa County, is a painter and sculptor who owns and operates Phinney Gallery of Fine Art in Joseph with his wife, Tammy. He is a designer, model maker and point up artist for private and corporate commissions, including designing architectural ornamentation for the Capitol Grounds in Washington, D.C.
“The September Open Regional Show always has an excellent turnout for local and regional artists to exhibit their newest creations. ‘Art at the Crossroads’ is a great way to give recognition to these creative artists and an opportunity for the community to safely see unique work during these strange times,” said Crystal Rainwater, community art director.
COVID-19 rules and regulations for Phase 2 include 50 people in the building at any one time, face coverings are required indoors and outdoors, contact tracing, social distancing, and hand sanitizer/hand-washing is available. After 5 p.m., patrons will enter through the Second Street entrance.
