PENDLETON — A unique shopping experience offers one-of-a-kind gifts during the holiday season.

In its 19th year, Art of the Gift has been celebrated in the East Oregonian Gallery since the Arts Council of Pendleton renovated the Carnegie building that used to house the public library. The works of more than 75 artists are on display now through Dec. 31 at Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. Admission is free.

As part of the event’s opening weekend, Kris O’Grady will host her much anticipated Wreath Bar on Saturday, Nov. 23 from noon to 4 p.m. O’Grady, owner of Bushel and a Peck, is known for her contemporary floral design and will have a range of materials on hand to help visitors design a custom wreath for their home or office.

Executive director Roberta Lavadour said artists have been descending on the arts center throughout the week, delivering new works for the special exhibit and sale. The pieces are carefully chosen to showcase the beautiful craftsmanship being done in the region. The selection includes everything from fused and blown glass, jewelry and fine woodworking to wearable textile art, Christmas cards and stocking stuffers.

During the Art of the Gift, the work of Scott Duff will be featured in the Lorenzen Board Room Gallery. Duff’s large-scale photographs focus on the Owyhee and the Painted Hills.

The Art of the Gift is open to the general public and there is never an admission to view items in the East Oregonian Gallery, the Lorenzen Board Room Gallery or the Pendleton Foundation Trust Fine Craft Gallery. Regular hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m.

For more information, call Pendleton Center for the Arts at 541-278-9201 or visit www.pendletonarts.org.