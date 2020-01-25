PENDLETON — Pearson Auditorium at Pendleton Center for the Arts will be alive with sound, as two musical performances bookend the last weekend of the month.
West My Friend, a group that’s been described as everything from indie-roots to chamber-folk, will perform Friday, Jan. 31. Then, on Monday, Feb. 3, Grant Gordy & Ross Martin will present a show inspired by their recent collaboration on the recording “Year of the Dog.” The doors open for both shows at 6:30 p.m. and the performances begin at 7 p.m.
Hailing from Victoria, British Columbia, West My Friend presents what’s described as “sonically adventurous acoustic music” that’s inspired by artists, such as Owen Pallett, Joanna Newsom, Bright Eyes, The Decemberists and the Punch Brothers. Arrangements of vocals, bass, guitar, mandolin and accordion draw from jazz, classical, folk and pop influences.
The Canadian group is considered a key part of a new generation of grassroots folk music, touring regularly through Canada, the United States, Europe and beyond. The performance is the fourth Pendleton show for the band and is underwritten by Thompson RV.
Gordy and Martin are said to be two of acoustic music’s most forward-thinking virtuoso guitarists and both have deep backgrounds in the American musical vernacular. “Year of the Dog” combines originals from each with well-chosen covers from the bluegrass and jazz worlds in which they’ve made their homes.
The duo, born of impromptu musical meetings and jams, honors its birth in spontaneity with plenty of seat-of-the-pants solos. In addition, they offer up some elaborate two-guitar arrangements that recall other great guitar pairings, such as Eddie Lang and Lonnie Johnson, John Scofield and Bill Frisell, Lennon and Harrison, Rice and Blake, Garcia and Weir, and McLaughlin and DiMeola. This is the duo’s first Pendleton appearance, which is underwritten by RBH Group CPAs.
“We’re always delighted — and, quite frankly, a little amazed — at the top-flight musicians who ask to perform here at the arts center,” said executive director Roberta Lavadour. “Along with our core Pendleton fans, the shows are attracting a lot of guests from Walla Walla and Tri-Cities too.”
Lavadour said for the price of a typical show in larger towns, people get more bang for their entertainment bucks by coming to Pendleton — where they can have a nice dinner at a locally owned restaurant and enjoy music in the intimate setting of Pearson Auditorium.
Tickets for each show are $15 per person. They can be purchased at www.pendletonarts.org or by calling 541-278-9201. Also, limited tickets will be available at the door. For more information about the musicians, visit www.westmyfriend.com and grantgordyandrossmartin.com.
