PENDLETON — Dinner with Friends is gearing up for an evening of no-host cocktails, a mini-auction and dinner to support Pendleton Center for the Arts.
In its third year, the “off-year” event is an alternative to the big, gala auctions that the organization hosts every other year. Arts center staff and board members will cook up their own signature dishes. Also, special wine and beer tastings will be available.
“Not to brag, but we think this will be one of the best dinners you enjoy this year,” said Roberta Lavadour, arts center executive director. “Our board members and staff love to cook, and we love sharing our favorite dishes with our patrons.”
Dinner with Friends is Sunday, Nov. 3 with no-host cocktails and the mini-auction at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m. The event will be held at Virgil’s at Cimmiyotti’s, 137 S. Main St., Pendleton. Owner Jennifer Keeton is offering the use of the facility as an in-kind donation to the arts center. Tickets are $40 per person or $75 for couples.
The evening includes a 10-course tasting menu, featuring the signature dishes of the staff and board members of Pendleton Center for the Arts. The event was inspired by the fact that arts center patrons, customers and students feel like friends, Lavadour said. Sharing a meal together, she said, seemed like the most enjoyable way to raise money needed to support programming.
“Most of us cook for our friends and family, and everyone has that one dish that’s always a winner,” Lavadour said. “It should be eclectic and delicious.”
The mini-auction, Lavadour said, features work by a couple of the region’s most beloved artists and other much-sought-after items. Also, everyone in attendance will receive a special cookbook featuring all the dishes served over the course of the evening.
Money raised will be used to support free art classes that Pendleton Center for the Arts makes available to all age groups in the community. For more information or to reserve tickets, call 541-278-9201, stop by the arts center at 214 N. Main St., or visit www.pendletonarts.org. Seating is limited to 80 guests, so early reservations are highly recommended.
