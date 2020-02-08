PENDLETON — The first exhibit of 2020 at Pendleton Center for the Arts features a mixed media artist.
Jay Anderson’s work is said to raise questions that are of our particular time and place. Facts are no longer factual. The internet and social media are invisibly woven around us, following along with our every step.
People are invited to view the exhibit, which opened Wednesday in the East Oregonian Gallery at the arts center, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. There is no admission charge. Also, the works of Alysha Martinez of Pendleton is on exhibit in the Lorenzen Board Room.
The arts center is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. Both exhibits run through Saturday, Feb. 4.
For more information, contact 541-278-9201, director@pendletonarts.org or visit www.pendletonarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.