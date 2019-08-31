PROSSER — Dixieland, jazz and ragtime music takes center stage as Blair Crimmins & The Hookers are performing in Prosser, Washington.
The show is Thursday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. at Brewminatti, 713 Sixth St., Prosser. Tickets are $17.
A multi-instrumentalist and music academic, Crimmins writes songs and arrangements for a classic New Orleans-style horn section consisting of trumpet, clarinet and trombone. The Atlanta-based musician has released four studio albums. Offering high-octane entertainment, Crimmins has toured the country and opened for acts such as Mumford & Sons and Preservation Hall Jazz Band.
For more about the local show, visit www.brewminatti.com or call 509-786-2269. The group’s website is www.blaircrimminsandthehookers.com.
