BAKER CITY — Jay Fleming, who has been perfecting his musical craft in honky-tonk and biker bars across the United States for years, recently announced the upcoming release of his debut single.
“Beat the Drum” (Nov. 22) offers a timeless tale of war, greed and conviction. Despite its modern production, it could have been written anytime in the past 200 years, Fleming said.
Addressing America’s abandonment of its working class, the Baker City resident sings, “They sold our birthright overseas and told us that we won.” Through all his frustration, Fleming builds the song to a cathartic chorus, bringing back its message of redemption. It’s a song that gets to the core of the American spirit and its constant search for salvation, Fleming said.
Fleming plays a combination of original songs and covers. He has more than 30 years of experience in the music business, including as a performer as well as producing, engineering and playing as a session musician. He has collaborated with the likes of Smith Curry, John “Rabbit” Bundrick and John Paterno; and shared the stage with the legendary BB King.
For more information, visit www.artistecard.com/jayfleming, search social media or contact jayflemingmusic@gmail.com.
