PENDLETON — Local bartenders are getting ready to rumble as the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon Hall of Fame gear up for the 10th annual Battle of the Bars, but they will have to wait until the state lifts restrictions on large gatherings.
The 21-and-older event had been planned for Friday, March 20 from 6-10 p.m. in the Let’er Buck Room, located on the Round-Up Grounds, 1205 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton. It is now postponed to a date yet to be determined.
The Battle of the Bars competition is open to all Pendleton establishments who regularly serve Pendleton Whisky in their bar. They will be invited to mix it up, offering special cocktails featuring Pendleton Whisky as they compete for bragging rights while also raising money for the Hall of Fame.
When the event is rescheduled, a tasting portion will be offered to those in attendance to try the concoctions before casting their vote for the best drink, said Jordan McDonald, Hall of Fame publicity director.
After the 2020 Battle of the Bars champion is crowned, the Hall of Fame and Happy Canyon Association directors will provide bar service, including beer, wine and well drinks.
Also, as part of the event’s 10th anniversary, a special 10-year plaque to honor the first decade of Battle of the Bars winners is being made by Pendleton Whisky to hang in the Let’er Buck Room.
The Battle of the Bars is the largest fundraiser for the Hall of Fame, which is run entirely by volunteers. Hall of Fame president Cydney Corey said money used to keep the museum open and the lights on are generated through the event, as well as museum admissions and private donors.
“Without the support of this community and Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon fans, having this museum and preserving the history of these world famous events would not be possible,” Corey said.
Founded in 1969, the Hall of Fame features a variety of exhibits, including everything from a full-sized teepee, wagons and court royalty clothing from across the decades to trophies, saddles, photographs and delicate beadwork. In 2011, it received honorable mention in True West Magazine’s Top Western Museums.
Located across from the Round-Up Grounds at 1114 S.W. Court Ave., the museum’s winter hours are Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by appointment. Admission is currently free.
For more information, or to check back in after a new date has been determined for the event, call 541-278-0815 or visit www.pendletonhalloffame.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.