WALLA WALLA — Adam West (aka Batman) spent the first part of his life in Walla Walla and William Kirkman the last. They were separated by decades in life but have come together in a permanent exhibit at the Kirkman House Museum.
“Museum After Hours: Batman meets Mr. Kirkman” features a presentation with Johnathan Grant and Rick Tuttle. The free event is Thursday, Aug. 29 at 5 p.m. at Fort Walla Walla Museum, 755 Myra Road.
Grant, who often portrays Batman at various events, has loaned most of the items on display in the Adam West Exhibit at the Kirkman House Museum. He met West through his job at the Marcus Whitman Hotel. He has been collecting Adam West memorabilia for several years. Tuttle, who often portrays William Kirkman, has been on Kirkman House Museum’s board of directors for nearly two decades. He was responsible for the overall concept and construction of the exhibit.
The exhibit follows West’s life from early childhood to more recent guest performances on “Family Guy” and “The Big Bang Theory.” Because his portrayal of Batman is so iconic, special emphasis is placed on the character.
The exhibit places you in Bruce Wayne’s den with many high-quality props. Visitors can experience the thrill of receiving a call on the Bat Phone and pressing a hidden button to reveal the Bat Poles. Grant and Tuttle will talk about how the exhibit has evolved and where it may go in the future.
For more information, call 509-525-7703 or visit www.fwwm.org.
