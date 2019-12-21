BEND — Discount tickets are now available for the 4 Peaks Music Festival, which is held during the summer solstice weekend.
In its 13th year, the event is June 18-21 at Stevenson Ranch in Bend. The family-friendly festival, which includes music, the arts and fun, is currently selling tickets for the entire weekend, plus camping and parking. Early bird pricing is $225 for the entire weekend — passes for ages 11-17 are $80. Kids under 10 (must be accompanied by an adult) are free.
Also, opportunities are available for volunteers, who receive a free festival pass and volunteer T-shirt. For questions, contact volunteer@4peakspresents.com
For more about the festival or to purchase tickets, visit https://4peaksmusic.com. For questions, email willcall@4peakspresents.com.
