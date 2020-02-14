WALLOWA COUNTY — As winter continues to settle in the Wallowa County region, Fishtrap kicks off its annual Big Read.
An initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts, the mission is to increase understanding through the sharing of a good book. Each year, Fishtrap celebrates one great work of literature by providing events, discussions and books to Wallowa County schools, libraries and community members.
This year’s book is “When the Emperor was Divine” by Julie Otsuka. The novel tells the story of a family’s experience in the internment camps of World War II.
Chisao Hata, a Japanese American artist and community activist, will help kick off this year’s Big Read. The free event is Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. at the Enterprise Christian Church, 85035 Joseph Highway, Enterprise.
Japanese Americans recognize Feb. 19 as the day President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, which sent more than 100,000 American citizens to internment camps during WW II. Hata will share about her personal experiences, as well as stories of several Japanese Americans who survived this chapter of American history.
The Portland woman has participated as a facilitator for the Oregon Humanities Conversation Project, appeared on OPB and has shared the Japanese American story around the world. Hata believes that through art and freedom of expression, people can celebrate what it means to be human, said Fishtrap program manager Mike Midlo. Hata is on the board of directors for the Museum of Oregon and serves on the advisory board of the Oregon Chapter of Physicians for Social Responsibility.
The Big Read features six weeks of events in Wallowa and Union counties — most of the activities are free. Each week, Fishtrap and Art Center East will host events exploring themes in Otsuka’s book and culture. Upcoming activities include:
•Sunday, Feb. 23 at 2 p.m., a traditional Japanese Tea hosted by Kiyomi Oliver at Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
•Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m., a screening of “Oregon’s Japanese Americans,” an OPB documentary, at Fishtrap, 400 E. Grant St., Enterprise.
•Saturday, Feb. 29 from 9-10:30 a.m., a Haiku Poetry Workshop with Whitney Chandler at Fishtrap. The free event requires advance registration.
The Big Read Finale features a performance by Portland Taiko, an award-winning drum group. The Thursday, March 19 event begins at 7 p.m. at the OK Theatre, 208 W. Main St., Enterprise. Tickets are $10 to $15 and students 18 and under are admitted free. In addition, the group will hold a drum workshop Friday, March 20 at 9 a.m. The location is to be announced. It is limited to 12 participants and costs $15 per person.
For a full schedule of Big Read activities, visit www.fishtrap.org. For questions, contact Midlo at mike@fishtrap.org or 541-426-3623.
