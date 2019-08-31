MILTON-FREEWATER — From disco hits to pop, top tunes of 1979 are featured during the upcoming Oldies Night in Milton-Freewater.
Donna Summer was the top artist of the year on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, so BJ the DJ will certainly spin her #1 single "Hot Stuff.” The free event is Saturday, Sept. 7 from 7-10 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 816 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater.
Other tops songs from the year also include "My Sharona" by The Knack, “Roxanne” by The Police and Rod Stewart’s "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?” Also, the evening will include a rare opportunity to hear "Do You Think I'm Disco?" Ranking only #58 nationally, it was #5 in Chicago where Chicago DJ Steve Dahl engineered the parody for Disco Demolition Night during a White Sox game at Comiskey Park.
For more information, contact Bob Jones at dubuquer70@gmail.com, or call 541-938-7028.
