MILTON-FREEWATER — From “You Don't Bring Me Flowers” and “Song Sung Blue” to “Love On The Rocks” and “Sweet Caroline (Good Times Never Seemed So Good),” the hits of Neil Diamond are featured during Oldies Night in Milton-Freewater.
BJ the DJ says Diamond was the most popular male vocalist from the mid-1960s to the mid-1980s across the United States — with more than 50 chart singles on the Billboard Hot 100. Many of those will be heard as Bob Jones spins Diamond’s popular tunes.
The free event is Saturday, Oct. 5 from 7-10 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 816 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater. In addition to music, Jones will offer up information about the songs, the writers, the times and the musician. People are invited to ask questions, make comments and even get up and dance.
For more information, contact Jones at dubuquer70@gmail.com or 541-938-7028.
