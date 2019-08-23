BAKER CITY — The Powder River Music Review crescendos with its final concert of the season.
Blue Yesterdays will perform music from the Big Band era featuring jazz and swing. The show is Sunday, Aug. 25 from 4-5:30 p.m. in the Powder River Pavilion at Geiser-Pollman Park, 1723 Madison St. There is no set admission fee, but to help support the summer series, people are encouraged to make a donation. Those who give $5 receive a raffle ticket for a door prize. In addition, local Girl Scouts will be selling cookies.
Formed in the 1980s in Baker City, the community group plays old swing tunes that appeal to a wide audience. The group typically rehearses weekly and performs several times a year.
For information, visit www.facebook.com/PowderRiverMusicReview. For questions, contact bakercityevents1@gmail.com or 541-519-5653.
