WALLA WALLA — For those who missed Terry Robb’s spring show in Pendleton, you have another opportunity when he performs an upcoming show in Walla Walla.
Referred to as one of the top acoustic guitarists, Robb will take the stage Saturday, Aug. 3 from 6-8 p.m. at El Corazon Winery, 37 S. Palouse St., Walla Walla. Advance tickets are $15 via www.corazonwinery.com and those bought at the door are $20.
Also, while Robb is in the area, he will offer a workshop, “Acoustic Fingerstyle Guitar: Blues, Ragtime & Slide.” Limited to 12 participants, the cost is $45. Students will receive curriculum materials. The session is Sunday, Aug. 4 from 1-2:30 p.m. at El Corazon Winery.
Robb’s guitar prowess resulted in a name change of the Muddy Award for Best Acoustic Guitar. After receiving the honor 19 consecutive years, it was re-named the Terry Robb Acoustic Guitar Muddy Award. In 2017, he received the Muddy Award for Lifetime Achievement.
For more information or to register for the workshop, visit www.brownpapertickets.com For questions, email info@terryrobb.com.
