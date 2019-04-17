PENDLETON — Hailed as one of the top acoustic blues guitarists, Terry Robb is offering a guitar workshop in Pendleton.
Born in British Columbia and raised in the United States, Robb has won numerous awards for his talent. He has been inducted into the Oregon Music Hall of Fame and the Cascade Blues Association Hall of Fame. In addition, Robb won the Muddy Award for Best Acoustic Guitar 19 consecutive years — from its inception in 1992 to 2011, when it was re-named the Terry Robb Acoustic Guitar Muddy Award. In 2017, he received the Muddy Award for Lifetime Achievement.
Limited to 12 people, the workshop is Sunday, May 19 from 1-2:30 p.m. in Pendleton. It’s open to guitar players of all levels. The cost is $45 per person.
Robb will perform a free all-ages show Saturday, May 18 at 7 p.m. at Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., Pendleton. He’s currently on a limited edition advance release tour for “Confessin’ My Dues.” Watch for Johnny Vinyl’s review on Robb’s upcoming release as the Pendleton show nears.
For more information or to register, email info@terryrobb.com.
