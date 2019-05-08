PENDLETON — A variety of mediums are featured during the annual Blue Mountain Community College Student Art Show.
The exhibition opens with a public reception Monday, May 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Betty Feves Memorial Gallery. It’s located in Pioneer Hall, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton. Light refreshments will be served.
Awards, including the best of show, first through third places and honorable mention, will be selected by Whitney Minthorn.
A multimedia artist, Minthorn works in printmaking, beadwork and photography. He has worked and exhibited internationally, and was a featured artist during the Portland 2016 Biennial. An enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, Minthorn also co-owns Moe Pho’s Noodles & Cafe in Pendleton.
In addition to the judge’s awards, the public can vote for the Heather Gastin Memorial People’s Choice Award. The winner will be announced Tuesday, May 28.
The exhibit runs through Thursday, May 30. Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and by appointment by calling 541-278-5952. Visitors also can view the exhibit during the College Community Theatre production of “Private Lives.” The gallery will be open 30 minutes prior to the start of each night’s performance and during intermission (May 10-12 and May 16-19).
For more information, visit www.bluecc.edu.
