PENDLETON — Jonathan Warren & The Billy Goats continue to hit the road, riding the success of their most recent release, “Cletus.”
Describing their sound as “progressive psychobilly folk-grass,” the Boise-based band returns to Eastern Oregon for an all-ages show. The free event is Thursday, March 12 at 7 p.m. at Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton.
The album’s title is a tip of the hat (and wag of the tail) to Warren’s faithful dog, whom he refers to as his constant companion, confidant and spiritual advisor. The album, Warren said, “is about finding the beauty that hides beneath the pain, finding hope within the struggle, and light in the darkness.”
The writing and making of the record occurred while Warren was involved in an on-again/off-again relationship. The finished product highlights themes of love, loss, redemption, and hope. Also, Warren said the unexpected death of Billy Kaiser, the band’s namesake and original bass player, cast a shadow over the album project. He called the loss devastating, not only for the band but the Boise music scene as well.
While their self-described sound might be a head scratcher, Johnny Vinyl wrote in a September 2018 album review in the East Oregonian that Jonathan Warren & the Billy Goats are definitely worth a listen. He said the tracks provide space between instrumentation, shining a spotlight on the “blunt, ‘matter-of-fact’ storytelling.” The music, JV said, is “real.”
For more information about the local show or other performances at Great Pacific, call 541-276-1350 or visit www.greatpacific.biz. For more about Jonathan Warren & The Billy Goats, go to www.jonathanwarrenmusic.com.
(0) comments
