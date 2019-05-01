PENDLETON — People are invited to kick up their heels during the Bombs Away Ball.
A fundraiser for the Pendleton Air Museum, the gala event features a tri-tip beef and crusted salmon dinner, dancing and live music. In addition, there will be military and aviation displays.
The event is Saturday, May 11 from 5:30-10 p.m. at the National Guard Armory, 2100 N.W. 56th St., Pendleton. Tickets, which must be purchased by Tuesday, May 7, are $40 each or $70 for a couple. Also, a no-host bar will be available.
Although it’s not required, people are encouraged to wear costumes or period attire from the 1940s. There will be a costume contest.
Music will be provided by Brass Fire. Fronted by Hermiston’s Brad Rozema, the regional horn band plays jazz, funk, blues, rock and swing. In addition to saxophone, trumpet, trombone, piano, bass, guitar and drums, band members provides vocal renderings.
Nearly two decades after a small group interested in aviation and military history began to gather, the Pendleton Air Museum opened its first physical museum. The museum is located at 21 S.W. Emigrant Ave.
For more information, contact Becky Dunlap at 541-278-0141, pendletonairmuseum@gmail.com or visit www.pendletonairmuseum.org. Tickets for the ball are available through the museum or the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce.
