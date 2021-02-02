Rick Steber, a prolific Oregon novelist who brings the West to life in his many works covering a variety of subjects, has brought a real-life bad boy to his latest book, "The Last Outlaw."
It's the true story of Tobe Skiens, who grew up in Texas as a cowboy but soon discovered that cattle and horse rustling was a much more lucrative career. Born in 1882 and doing a man's work on the ranch by the age of 10, he becomes a drifter and moves from ranch to ranch following his perpetually itchy feet. When he rides into Southeastern Oregon in 1906, the wild open spaces provide the perfect playground for his horse-stealing escapades.
When a 17-year-old girl disappeared from her family ranch outside of Burns, Skiens' life of crime takes an ugly turn. Did she run away with him willingly, as Skiens said, or was she the victim of kidnapping and worse? Newspaper archives from the time covered both the story and a serialized version of one side of the story.
As his fiercely independent lifestyle is slowly eaten away by the continued settlement of Oregon's vast open spaces, Skiens must come to terms with the taming of his beloved West and the idea that he has no place in the new world order. Will he adapt quietly to the new reality, or go out in a blaze of glory?
"The Last Outlaw" is available at www.ricksteber.com.
