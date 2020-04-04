There’s a battle going on, and I’m not talking about the coronavirus pandemic.
Full disclosure, I’m not a religious person; I do enjoy a well-researched book that gets me thinking about religion in a different way. And I love it when the religious juggernaut that dominates our faith system gets a poke in the eye. Chris Kaufman’s first book does just that.
Churches around the globe think they have a lock on the truth of who, or what, God is. Wars have been fought over it. Millions have died to defend their interpretation of what God wants his followers to do, and be, and believe. But what does the New Testament really say about Jesus, and his message to his followers?
Kaufman, a youth pastor at the Free Methodist Church in Pendleton, recently outlined his take on the age-old debate in a book geared toward young people — but adults can get just as much out of his no-nonsense, straightforward approach to the story of Jesus and his impact on a group of struggling Jews trying to survive under the yoke of Roman tyranny. “Kingdom Over Empire: Following Jesus in the American Empire” is a call to not just step outside your comfort zone, but to truly live as Jesus says we must in order to enter the Kingdom promised to his followers.
Though Kaufman has an upbeat style that will resonate with young people, it’s not a flowery, feel-good story. Following the Ten Commandments and going to church every Sunday isn’t enough to get you through. Feeding the poor and ministering to the sick isn’t going to win you that golden ticket. Jesus called his disciples to give up everything — even their lives — in order to understand true sacrifice. Most of them turned away rather than meet his fate; they couldn’t give up the oppressive empire that was holding them down even for the promise of Heaven. But Jesus loved them anyway. And that, Kaufman says, is really the key.
The book is available on Amazon in both paperback and e-book formats. You can also contact Kaufman on his Facebook page, https://m.facebook.com/KingdomOverEmpireBook/, or call him at 734-645-1200.
