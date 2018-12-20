PENDLETON — Brass Fire, a regional horn band, will perform during A December to Remember in Pendleton.

Fronted by Brad Rozema of Hermiston, the group plays a variety of jazz, funk, blues, rock and swing. In addition to a full rhythm section made up of a pianist, a guitarist, a drummer and a bass guitarist, there are performers on trumpets, saxophones and trombone. Band members also step up with stylistic vocals. Brass Fire is known for playing the likes of Earth, Wind & Fire, Chicago and other familiar artists.

The performance is Saturday, Dec. 29 from 7-10 p.m. at the Red Lion, 304 S.E. Nye Ave., Pendleton. There is no cover charge. The event also features raffle prizes, and food and room specials.

“I think it is a good idea for those who would like to take care of their New Year’s celebration impulses early,” Rozema said.

For more about the band, contact brassfireband@gmail.com or search Facebook.