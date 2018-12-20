PENDLETON — Brass Fire, a regional horn band, will perform during A December to Remember in Pendleton.
Fronted by Brad Rozema of Hermiston, the group plays a variety of jazz, funk, blues, rock and swing. In addition to a full rhythm section made up of a pianist, a guitarist, a drummer and a bass guitarist, there are performers on trumpets, saxophones and trombone. Band members also step up with stylistic vocals. Brass Fire is known for playing the likes of Earth, Wind & Fire, Chicago and other familiar artists.
The performance is Saturday, Dec. 29 from 7-10 p.m. at the Red Lion, 304 S.E. Nye Ave., Pendleton. There is no cover charge. The event also features raffle prizes, and food and room specials.
“I think it is a good idea for those who would like to take care of their New Year’s celebration impulses early,” Rozema said.
For more about the band, contact brassfireband@gmail.com or search Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.