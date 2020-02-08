PENDLETON — A sweet evening of music will feature the sounds of Brass Fire on Valentine’s Day.
The regional horn band will serve up Big Band Era music as well as blues, soul, rock and a few special “love songs” for Valentine’s Day. The group will play Friday, Feb. 14 from 7-10 p.m. at the Red Lion, 304 S.E. Nye Ave., Pendleton. There is no cover charge. Also, two dance floors offer plenty of room to get up and move to the music.
The talented musicians perform everything from Elvis and Chicago to Santana and Earth Wind & Fire. Fronted by Hermiston’s Brad Rozema, the band features saxophones, trumpets, trombone, piano, bass, guitar and drums. In addition, members of the group share the mic for vocal renderings.
For more information about Brass Fire, email brassfireband@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/brassfire.
