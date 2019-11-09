PENDLETON — A regional horn band that sizzles with tunes from the Big Band Era as well as blues, soul and rock announced a pair of upcoming dates in Pendleton.
Brass Fire will perform Saturday, Nov. 16 and Saturday, Dec. 14. The shows are from 7-10 p.m. at the Red Lion, 304 S.E. Nye Ave., Pendleton. There is no cover charge.
Fronted by Hermiston’s Brad Rozema, the band also features a full rhythm section made up of a pianist, a guitarist, a drummer and a bass guitarist — to go along with trumpets, saxophones and a trombone. Band members also take turns behind the mic.
For more information about Brass Fire, contact Rozema at bradr@cstsupplies.com or visit www.facebook.com/brassfire.
