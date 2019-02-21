A Portland-based duo known for their harmonies, storytelling and infectious melodies will take the stage at Pendleton Center for the Arts.
The Talbott Brothers feature brothers, Nick and Tyler. Born and raised in Imperial, a small town in southwestern Nebraska, they began writing and performing together in the summer of 2012 before relocating to Portland. Their Americana music features an alternative blend of folk, rock and blues.
The duo will perform Friday, March 8 at 7 p.m. at the arts center, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Tickets are $10.
In their latest full-length release, “Gray,” The Talbott Brothers illustrate the tension between conflicting relationships and the various trials of the human condition.
“Equal parts optimistic and captivating, inspiring and hopeful,” is how Ear to the Ground Music describes it. “It’s nostalgic and a bit of gospel. There’s not a single ‘skip’ track on the album.”
Following the release, the brothers made their debut at Portland’s KINK FM’s Skype Live Studio, embarked on a national headlining tour and shared the stage with artists such as Johnnyswim, ZZ Ward and Dead Horses.
In addition to having their music featured in national campaigns such as the Buckle and Tennessee Tourism, the duo is endorsed by Elixir Strings and have joined forces with Sennheiser for product showcase videos and annual performances at The NAMM Show (National Association of Music Merchants) in Anaheim, California. After playing more than 500 shows and independently releasing three albums, The Talbott Brothers’ deep-rooted passion and growing fanbase continues to drive them full steam ahead.
The Pendleton show is part of a two-month, 12-state tour that begins in Michigan and ends in Seattle, with a detour for an event in the Hawaiian Islands. Cuts from their latest album can be heard on Spotify and Apple Music or at www.smarturl.it/TBrosGray.
Tickets are available at www.pendletonarts.org or by calling 541-278-9201. For more about the duo, visit www.thetalbottbrothers.com.
