PENDLETON — The Bart Budwig Band is on a special tour that includes album-release shows for The Hackles.
Budwig has made a name for himself, both as a musician and manager/sound engineer for Enterprise’s OK Theatre. His four-piece string band has been strumming along, but Budwig also touts the talents of The Hackles.
“Luke Ydstie and Kati Claborn of The Hackles are a mainstay of the Astoria, Oregon, music scene,” he said. "They have performed on nearly all of my records, are members of Blind Pilot, and two of my favorite people.”
Catch the local show — The Hackles•Bart Budwig Fall Tour MMXIX — Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. at Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton. There is no cover charge for the all-ages event.
For more information, visit www.bartbudwig.com or search Facebook.
