ENTERPRISE — “Human Again,” the first single from Bart Budwig’s next full album, is now available on many online streaming services.
The Enterprise resident’s “Another Burn on the AstroTurf “ will be out on Fluff & Gravy Records on Jan. 24, 2020.
Glide Magazine called “Human Again” “one of the “standout tracks” on the upcoming release:
“The song is a dreamy and cosmic meditation on relationships. Budwig lends his gritty yet soulful vocals to a soundtrack brimming with rich instrumentation to make for a song that is, both lyrically and musically, a spiritually charged nugget of country-folk.”
Budwig, who is the sound engineer at Enterprise’s OK Theatre, works with numerous musicians as well as touring and promoting his own music. He has been described as “a cosmic country lawn gnome. He’s cherubic, cheery, and an old soul.”
For more information, visit www.bartbudwig.com, search Facebook or contact bartbudwig@gmail.com.
