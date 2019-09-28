HERMISTON — The Buttercreek Boys are back.
Offering toe-tappin music, the seasoned musicians are resuming monthly performances at a new venue. The group will play the second Wednesday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at Sun Terrace Hermiston, 1550 N.W. 11th St. There is no admission charge.
For more information, contact chuckwagonefamily@gmail.com or 541-564-2595.
