PENDLETON — A hard-driving Celtic trio is returning to Pendleton.
Molly's Revenge will perform Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. at Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. Tickets are $15.
The energetic group reels in audiences as they play a combination of bagpipes, whistle and fiddle, as well as guitar, mandola and bodhran. Their hard-edged arrangements of Celtic jigs and reels creates a broad fan base.
The upcoming show will be their fifth at the arts center. Executive director Roberta Lavadour urges people to buy tickets in advance as seats may be hard to come by.
To reserve a ticket, visit www.pendletonarts.org or call 541-278-9201. For more about the group, visit www.mollysrevenge.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.