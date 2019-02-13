MISSION — People are invited to see the latest creative works of composer-performer-artist Raven Chacon.
The Navajo Nation man has been working with Judith Baumann, master printer at Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts. Leading up to the world premier of a commissioned piece by Crow’s Shadow and the Oregon East Symphony, Chacon has been participating in an artist-in-residence. The fine arts prints are based on his unique compositional notations.
The public can view Chacon’s work, as well as hear a matinee performance of the commissioned piece. The event is Sunday at at 1 p.m. at Crow's Shadow, 48004 St Andrews Road, Mission. Members of the Nixyaawii Community School drum circle also will perform. There is a suggested donation of $10. However, marketing director Nika Blasser said no one will be turned away.
Chacon is the recipient of the United States Artists fellowship in music, The Creative Capital award in visual arts, The Native Arts and Cultures Foundation artist fellowship and the American Academy’s Berlin Prize for music composition. He lives in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
For more information, contact Blasser at 541-276-3954, nika@crowsshadow.org or visit www.crowsshadow.org. For more about Chacon, go to www.spiderwebsinthesky.com.
